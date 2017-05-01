Voters off to polls once again

VOTERS will go to the polls in local elections on Thursday.

All the seats on Oxfordshire County Council are being contested and there are two by-elections for seats on Henley Town Council.

The county council is currenly run by the Conservatives with 31 members compared with 15 Labour members, 11 Liberal Democrats, four Independents and two Greens.

The Henley division will be contested by incumbent David Nimmo Smith (Conservative), Stefan Gawrysiak (Henley Residents’ Group), Elisabeth Geake (Green), David Thomas (Liberal Democrat) and Jackie Walker (Labour).

In Henley, these will be at the town hall, Henley leisure centre in Gillotts Lane, the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road and Trinity Hall in Harpsden Road.

In the Sonning Common division, which covers Binfield Heath, Harpsden, Peppard and Shiplake, Conservative David Bartholomew will try to retain his seat against Lucio Fumi (Lib-Dem) and Veronica Treacher (Labour).

Residents will be able to cast their votes at the Shiplake scout hut in Shiplake Row, Eye & Dunsden village hall in Dunsden Green, Harpsden hall, Shiplake memorial hall in Memorial Avenue, Sonning Common village hall, Bix & Assendon village hall in Bix Common, Highmoor Cross memorial hall, Rotherfield Greys village hall in Greys Green and Peppard war memorial hall.

In the Goring division, which covers Checkendon, Kidmore End, Stoke Row, Whitchurch and Woodcote, Kevin Bulmer (Con) is seeking re-election.

The other candidates are Dave Bowen (Lab), Laura Coyle (Lib-Dem) and Jim Dowling (Green).

The polling stations will be at Storton Lodge, Icknield Road, Goring, Goring Heath parish hall in Whitchurch Hill, Kidmore End parish room, Mapledurham parish hall, Trench Green, and the village halls in Goring, South Stoke, Whitchurch, Checkendon, Stoke Row and Woodcote.

In the Chalgrove and Watlington division incumbent Steve Harrod (Con) will take on Sue Cooper (Lib-Dem), P’Nina Drye (Lab) and Robert Paynter (Green).

Votes can be cast at Ewelme Watercress Centre, Lewknor parish hall, the Fox & Hounds pub in Christmas Common, Watlington parish office, Nettlebed Village Club and the village halls in Britwell Salome, Cuxham, Russells Water and Pyrton.

The Benson and Cholsey division will be contested by Adrian Cull (Lib-Dem), Jim Merritt (Lab), Caroline Newton (Con) and incumbent Mark Gray (Ind).

The polling stations will be at Benson parish hall, North Stoke village hall, Ipsden memorial hall and Nettlebed Village Club.

In Henley, there will be a town council by-election in North ward contested by Ken Arlett (HRG), Joan Bland (Con) and Donna Crook (Ind).

In South ward Yasmina Siadatan (Con) and Glen Lambert (HRG) will contest the seat vacated by former Mayor Martin Akehurst.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

All the votes cast will be counted at White Horse leisure centre in Abingdon.

For the results as they happen, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk