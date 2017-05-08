Parking problem

PLANS to put yellow lines outside Sonning Common Primary School could be delayed.

The parish council wanted a single yellow line on the section of Grove Road near the school and double yellow lines to cover the junction with Lea Road.

This was designed to improve road safety and ease congestion in the area and followed complaints by residents about parents’ cars blocking their drives while they were delivering and picking up their children.

Now the council is to rethink the scheme, which would cost about £4,000, because the police may not be able to enforce the restrictions following the closure of the village police office.

Councillor Tom Fort said: “We need to be careful because they struggle to police the yellow lines we have already.

“We need to see if we have time before the work starts to revisit this.”

Council chairman Douglas Kedge said he had been assured by area police commander Insp Mark Harling that officers would be keeping a close eye on the area.