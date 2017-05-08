Call to attend parish meeting

THE annual parish meeting for Sonning Common will take place at the village hall in Wood Lane on Monday at 7.30pm.

There will be a formal welcome by parish council chairman Douglas Kedge and then two presentations.

Parish councillor Stewart Howe will talk about plans to redesign the village centre.

Diana Pearman will talk about plans for a recreation ground at memorial hall field, which is subject to land being gifted to the village as part of a 50-home development off Reades Lane by Linden Homes.

Residents are invited to ask questions and to make suggestions.