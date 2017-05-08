Monday, 08 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Call to attend parish meeting

THE annual parish meeting for Sonning Common will take place at the village hall in Wood Lane on Monday at 7.30pm.

There will be a formal welcome by parish council chairman Douglas Kedge and then two presentations.

Parish councillor Stewart Howe will talk about plans to redesign the village centre.

Diana Pearman will talk about plans for a recreation ground at memorial hall field, which is subject to land being gifted to the village as part of a 50-home development off Reades Lane by Linden Homes.

Residents are invited to ask questions and to make suggestions.

More News:

Latest video from

Hambleden bell ringers welcome newcomers
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33