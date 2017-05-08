Signs replaced

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
NEW signs are to be installed in Mill Meadows in Henley.
They will direct visitors around the area and to the town centre. An information board will be installed at Leichlingen Pavilion.
Helen Barnett, the town manager, said the satellite information centre had been improved and staff briefed about events in the town.
08 May 2017
