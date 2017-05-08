Residents welcome parking solution

EXTRA parking spaces are set to be created in a Sonning Common street after a plea by residents.

Heather Gale, of Pages Orchard, first asked the parish council to help resolve parking problems in the area two years ago.

Now Soha Housing has submitted a planning application to replace two grass areas with 14 spaces.

These are either side of the junction on the right-hand side towards the end of the cul-de-sac.

An existing disabled bay would also be renovated using permeable Tarmac.

Mrs Gale said: “Adding the spaces would make things a lot easier. I’m just hoping it goes ahead and nobody objects to it.

“At the moment it’s a nightmare with people parking on the grass. People come from Ashford Avenue because there are problems with parking there.”

Soha will also apply to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to drop the kerbs on the footpath so the spaces can be accessed.

Councillor Douglas Kedge, chairman of the parish council, said: “We have fought for these parking spaces for some time and there is clearly a need for them.”

Parish clerk Philip Collings said the council was investigating purchasing other land in the area to create more parking spaces.

Mrs Gale said this could solve the problem completely.

She added: “The 14 spaces will help but I think if the parish council provided more it would be even better.

“We probably need allocated parking. I think that’s the best way to go because some houses have two or three cars while others have only one.

“We don’t want a situation where if you’re the last one home you’re not able to park.”

A decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, by June 20.