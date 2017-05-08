Surprise new Mayor of Henley

HENLEY has a surprise new Mayor.

Kellie Hinton, of the Henley Residents' Group, succeeded Julian Brookes, a Conservative, at the annual Mayor making ceremony inside the town hall today (Monday).

It was a shock result as Conservative Will Hamilton had been odds-on for the role having been chosen as Mayor-elect and served as Deputy Mayor for the last 12 months.

Councillor Hinton took the post with eight votes for and seven against after former mayor Lorraine Hillier, a Conservative, abstained from voting.

This caused a walk-out from the main hall with about 20 people leaving, Councillor Brookes having to calm down the audience.

Cllr Hillier was then named Deputy Mayor for this year with the support of all the members of the Henley Residents' Group, securing the post with nine votes in favour to seven against.

More to follow.