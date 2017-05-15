Councillor goes

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
Monday, 15 May 2017
A MEMBER of Peppard Parish Council has stood down.
Viv Mitchell, of Blounts Court Road, joined the council in November 2015 and was chairwoman of the sports pavilion and field committee.
The council now has three vacancies. Anyone who would like to join should email parish clerk Joanne Askin at clerk@rppc.org.uk
15 May 2017
