Monday, 15 May 2017

Councillor goes

A MEMBER of Peppard Parish Council has stood down.

Viv Mitchell, of Blounts Court Road, joined the council in November 2015 and was chairwoman of the sports pavilion and field committee.

The council now has three vacancies. Anyone who would like to join should email parish clerk Joanne Askin at  clerk@rppc.org.uk

