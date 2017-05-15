Monday, 15 May 2017

Pricey fence

THE play area in the recreation ground off Recreation Road, Wargrave, could be fenced.

Wargrave Parish Council has been given a quote of £7,000 for steel bowtop fencing with a gate and stile. It had budgeted about £2,500 for the work.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges is to investigate cheaper types of fencing before a decision is made.

