Pricey fence

Monday, 15 May 2017
THE play area in the recreation ground off Recreation Road, Wargrave, could be fenced.
Wargrave Parish Council has been given a quote of £7,000 for steel bowtop fencing with a gate and stile. It had budgeted about £2,500 for the work.
Parish clerk Stephen Hedges is to investigate cheaper types of fencing before a decision is made.
15 May 2017
