Monday, 15 May 2017

Loser still will-ing

WILL HAMILTON was gracious in defeat when he missed out on becoming Mayor of Henley on Monday.

And it didn’t take him long to get over it and back into the swing of things.

That afternoon he pledged to run the London Marathon next April in aid of what would have been his three mayoral charities — Headway Thames Valley, the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley and Sepsis UK.

He said he would bring the cheques to next year’s mayor- making ceremony. Where there’s a Will....

