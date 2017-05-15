Monday, 15 May 2017

THOUSANDS of people in Henley and the surrounding villages voted in the county council elections.

Aspen Weatherburn, of Albert Road, Henley said: “I voted for Henley Residents’ Group. They do lots for the town, they are always out and about.”

Ida Meijel, of Bowling Court, also voted for HRG and said: “I think they do a great job for Henley.”

Ruth Parry, of Greys Road, said: “I know the HRG candidates from way back and I’ve voted for them before.”

