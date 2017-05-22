Boozing teenagers upset neighbour

TEENAGERS have been drinking beer and urinating in bushes at Freemans Meadow in Henley.

Peter Lloyd, who lives in nearby Leicester Close, said the problem should be tackled by the town council.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s parks sub-committee, he said: “In the top-left-hand corner there are some very thick holly bushes being used as dens by local teenagers and young people.

“They are fairly unattractive judging from the beer cans and there are other things going on there. It is also being used as a public convenience.”

Mr Lloyd asked if the bushes could be cut back to head height.

Gareth Bartle, the council’s park services manager, replied that cutting back the holly was “no problem” but that it would have to wait until the autumn or winter due to the amount of other necessary work.

“If we get a bit of slippage we will get someone to make a start,” he added.

Mr Lloyd thanked the parks services team for removing self-seeded sycamores growing at the boundary of Freemans Meadow and Leicester Close, saying they were on the point of becoming a nuisance.

Meanwhile, the council’s finance strategy and management committee heard fears about the behaviour of teenagers when the cadet base is redeveloped for housing.

The detachment building in Friday Street is earmarked for about 10 new homes in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

The committee heard that when the Ministry of Defence brings the site forward for sale the council will look at where to relocate the cadets.

Ian Clarke, of Cromwell Road, asked how much it was going to cost to relocate them, adding: “These kids are going to be out in the streets, causing havoc in the town.”

The Henley cadet groups have had talks with housebuilder Crest Nicholson about using the community centre due to be built as part of the redevelopment of Highlands Farm but no agreement had been reached.

l Thames Valley Police say they have been carrying out “proactive” patrols in areas of Henley and Sonning Common where antisocial behaviour is a problem.