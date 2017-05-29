Monday, 29 May 2017

Hedges victory

RESIDENTS of Peppard criticised for not cutting back their hedges have won a battle with Oxfordshire County Council.

Last month Councillor David Bartholomew, the village’s representative on the council, warned people living in Gravel Hill tnat they would be charged to have overgrown hedges in the street cut back.

But the council has now changed its mind.

Cllr Bartholomew told a parish council meeting last week: “Residents have come back and made a case that the land is not their responsibility. The result is that the council is going to cut back the vegetation this month and will continue its investigation into the ownership issue.”

