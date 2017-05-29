Chairman stays

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
SIMON CROUCH has been unanimously re-elected chairman of Peppard Parish Council.
Tony Rancombe was voted in as vice-chairman.
Councillor Crouch, who took the post in February last year, plans to step down as chairman in a year’s time but continue as a councillor.
