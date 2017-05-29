Monday, 29 May 2017

Litter bins set to go

LITTER bins in a Henley cul-de-sac are likely to be removed because they are being filled with household rubbish.

Donna Crook complained to the town council about the bins in Crisp Road, saying they should be emptied more regularly.

Now Councillor David Nimmo Smith has recommended that the bins are taken away after going to see the problem for himself.

He said: “The bins were stuffed with nappies and stuff around it. It was an unsightly mess.

“It is in a cul-de-sac, so the only people who go up there are residents or visitors — there is no passing traffic.”

Cllr Nimmo Smith is a member of South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for the bins.

