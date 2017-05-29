Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
PLANS to create more parking spaces in a busy street in Sonning Common have been back by parish councillors.
Soha Housing has submitted a planning application to replace two grass areas with 14 bays. It comes after residents complained about lack of off-street parking in the area.
29 May 2017
