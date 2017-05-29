Residents to revamp triangle

A SMALL green space on a Henley street is to be refurbished by residents.

Henley Town Council, which owns the triangle of land in Bell Street, has given neighbours permission to remove weeds from the lawn and plant it up with bulbs.

It has been suggested that they use tête-a-tête narcissi or crocuses rather than daffodils but they will seek advice from Henley in Bloom’s Gardening Buddies.

Planters on the green will be repainted then replanted by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, which supplies Henley’s hanging baskets.

The town council will water the planters at a cost of £6 per year and will also sand down and re-oil a bench.

The residents would also like to plant silver birch trees to help absorb air pollution.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “It’s great to see that area finally getting the care it needs and we should thank the residents.”