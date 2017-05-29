Correction

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
TURNOUT in the Sonning Common division at the Oxfordshire County Council elections on May 4 was 36 per cent, not 26 per cent, as we reported on May 12.
Conservative David Bartholomew retained his seat with 1,930 votes with his nearest rival, Liberal Democrat Lucio Fumi, on 442.
29 May 2017
More News:
Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
POLL: Have your say