Monday, 29 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Correction

TURNOUT in the Sonning Common division at the Oxfordshire County Council elections on May 4 was 36 per cent, not 26 per cent, as we reported on May 12.

Conservative David Bartholomew retained his seat with 1,930 votes with his nearest rival, Liberal Democrat Lucio Fumi, on 442.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33