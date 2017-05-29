Levy windfall

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
HENLEY Town Council has £22,762 to spend on infrastructure improvements.
The money came from the community infrastructure levy, which is paid by developers.
The council has already put £9,000 towards the town’s bus services until December.
Another £13,000 is due to become available later this year.
29 May 2017
