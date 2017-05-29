Monday, 29 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Graffiti okay

GRAFFITI at Sonning Common skate park will be allowed as long as it is not obscene.

Since the facility at Bishopswood recreation ground was opened in 2015 some parts have been sprayed with graffiti.

Deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes said there had also been some graffiti on a noticeboard in the area.

Councillor Chrissie Philips-Tilbury said: “Neither of my grandchildren do it but they say it is part of the scene. We should let it go.”

Councillor Douglas Kedge said: “The noticeboard should be remade as quickly as possible but with the rest of the skatepark itself, it’s part of the culture. I have no objection to the graffiti, providing it is not obscene.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33