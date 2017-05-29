Graffiti okay

GRAFFITI at Sonning Common skate park will be allowed as long as it is not obscene.

Since the facility at Bishopswood recreation ground was opened in 2015 some parts have been sprayed with graffiti.

Deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes said there had also been some graffiti on a noticeboard in the area.

Councillor Chrissie Philips-Tilbury said: “Neither of my grandchildren do it but they say it is part of the scene. We should let it go.”

Councillor Douglas Kedge said: “The noticeboard should be remade as quickly as possible but with the rest of the skatepark itself, it’s part of the culture. I have no objection to the graffiti, providing it is not obscene.”