Chairman resigns

Monday, 29 May 2017
THE chairman of Sonning Common Parish Council has stood down after six years.
Douglas Kedge will stay on as a member of the council, which he joined in 2009.
He will be succeed by Councillor Carole Lewis who was unanimously elected at a meeting last week.
Councillor Kedge, of Lea Road, Sonning Common, was presented with a card and thank-you gift of a book voucher at the meeting.
Councillor Chrissie Philips-Tilbury, who recruited him, said he had been her “hero” for joining and he still was.
She added: “I want to thank you on behalf of all the parish council for the amazing work you have done. You have been hard-working and tremendously supportive.”
Cllr Kedge said: “Thank you for your very kind comments.
“Two years ago. I was stopped by two elderly residents; they knew me but I did not know them.
“They were very complimentary about this parish council and said this was the best parish council the village has ever had. I did not disagree, I think they are right.”
Cllr Lewis thanked her fellow councillors for electing her, adding: “Douglas will be a hard act to follow.
“We have a great team and will address a number of serious challenges ahead.”
Councillor John Stoves will continue as vice-chairman.
29 May 2017
