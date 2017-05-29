Silence for Manchester

A MINUTE’S silence for the victims of the Manchester terror attack was held at a meeting of Henley Town Council on Tuesday.

Mayor Kellie Hinton said: “Like all of you, this morning I awoke to the devastating news that once again people in our country, including children, had been attacked, killed and injured by a cowardly act of terrorism.

“Before moving on, I would like us to stay silent in solidarity with the people in Manchester and all victims of terrorism across the world.”

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 people injured in the suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday evening.