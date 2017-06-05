Monday, 05 June 2017

Fence 'should be a hedge'

COUNCILLORS in Peppard have criticised the fence surrounding a new housing development.

The wooden fence is outside four houses on the corner of Gravel Hill and Stoke Row Road.

Councillors say the planning permission for the development specified that a hedge would be used as the boundary.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is carrying out an enforcement investigation.

