Fence 'should be a hedge'

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
COUNCILLORS in Peppard have criticised the fence surrounding a new housing development.
The wooden fence is outside four houses on the corner of Gravel Hill and Stoke Row Road.
Councillors say the planning permission for the development specified that a hedge would be used as the boundary.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is carrying out an enforcement investigation.
05 June 2017
