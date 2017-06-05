Monday, 05 June 2017

Baby clinic

BABY clinics are being held at Sonning Common library following the closure of the children’s centre at Chiltern Edge School.

These run every Thursday from 1pm to 2.30pm.

The library also runs gadget sessions which offer help with smartphones, computers and tablets on Thursdays from 10am.

