Baby clinic

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
BABY clinics are being held at Sonning Common library following the closure of the children’s centre at Chiltern Edge School.
These run every Thursday from 1pm to 2.30pm.
The library also runs gadget sessions which offer help with smartphones, computers and tablets on Thursdays from 10am.
05 June 2017
