Monday, 05 June 2017

Boards on the way

THREE noticeboards in Henley are to be replaced.

Signs were in place at the junction of Deanfield Road and Deanfield Avenue, in Harpsden Road, just before War Memorial Place, and Wootton Road.

But Councillor Ken Arlett told a meeting of Henley Town Council that they had not been replaced since he raised the issue two years ago.

Town clerk Janet Wheeler said the council wanted all its signs to match so it was best to order them at the same time.

Councillor Sam Evans added: “We have done a complete audit of all the green areas so we link the town and the river more closely.”

