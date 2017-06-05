Monday, 05 June 2017

Paths repaired

PAVEMENTS in Blandy Road, Henley, have been resurfaced following complaints that they looked shabby and were potentially dangerous for pedestrians.

The work, which cost £18,800, was carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

