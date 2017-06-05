Paths repaired

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
PAVEMENTS in Blandy Road, Henley, have been resurfaced following complaints that they looked shabby and were potentially dangerous for pedestrians.
The work, which cost £18,800, was carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.
05 June 2017
More News:
New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
POLL: Have your say