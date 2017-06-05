Outdoor gym plan

AN outdoor gym is set to be installed at Makins recreation ground in Henley.

The town council’s recreation and amenities committee voted to spend up to £10,000 on exercise equipment. If this proved popular, more equipment would be installed at Mill or Marsh Meadows, Freeman’s Meadow, off Fair Mile, or the town green at Gillotts Field.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “There’s always a slight chance that it may not be popular but I think it’s very unlikely that nobody would want to use it. We could review its popularity with a view to recreating it elsewhere.”

Some residents living near Freeman’s Meadow have said they are opposed to an outdoor gym there. They said the equipment would be too near their homes, which would impact on their privacy, and could be misused by young people playing on it.

The decision must be ratified by the full council.