Civic service moves outside

Monday, 12 June 2017
HENLEY’S annual civic service will be held in Mill Meadows on Sunday at 11.30am.
The event is usually held at St Mary’s Church but Mayor Kellie Hinton says that this year she wants families to enjoy the riverside meadows instead.
Children and dogs on leads are welcome at the service on the bandstand, which will be followed by refreshments.
12 June 2017
