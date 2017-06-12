...with five here too

A HOUSE in Peppard could be knocked down and replaced with five.

Vanita Kang has applied to knock down the building, off Peppard Hill, and redevelop the 0.29 hectare site.

The new development would include three houses with five bedrooms and two one-bedroom masionettes.

The number of parking spaces would rise from five to 16.

The application submitted by agent Woolf Bond Planning, of Reading, says the scheme would be “to the betterment of the character of the area generally while delivering housing in accordance with defined needs”.

It adds: “Given the pressure for residential development in South Oxfordshire and the strong policy presumption against inappropriate development in the AONB, there is a need to maximise these types of site.”

An application for 10 homes on the site was refused by South Oxfordshire District Council in 2010.

In 2014 a planning inspector dismissed an appeal after the council rejected an application for two homes.