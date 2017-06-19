Garden extension appeal

A MAN from Peppard is appealing after plans to extend his garden into woodland were refused.

Thomas Kent, of Shiplake Bottom, has asked the Planning Inspectorate to review the decision by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

It said the approval would lead to loss and deterioration of irreplaceable ancient woodland, would have a negative impact on the biodiversity resource of the site and would create an undesirable precedent in the locality.

The application was submitted following an enforcement investigation into the change of use of the land, which is 18.5m by 10m, and had engineering and building operations of a ramp, inground trampoline and tree house.

Some of Mr Kent’s neighbours have supported his application.

The appeal, by Quadrant Town Planning, of Henley, says the district council did not provide proof the land is ancient woodland.

It says: “The scheme has resulted in little impact to the ancient replanted woodland. All trees were previously removed under licence.

“The benefits of the scheme outweigh the potential harm to the ancient replanted woodland.

“The change of use does not impact on the character or appearance of the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“There is a clear precedent for the change of use from woodland to garden in the vicinity of the site.”

They added: “The scheme will result in biodiversity enhancements in the form of additional tree planting and other measures can be included, as appropriate.”

The appeal will be heard via written representations with a decision expected later this year.