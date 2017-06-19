Townlands monitoring group could disband

THE future of a group set up to save the old Townlands Hospital will be considered at its next meeting.

The Townlands Steering Group was founded in 2003 and originally aimed to stop the hospital in York Road from being closed.

More recently, it has overseen the construction of the new Townlands Memorial Hospital on the site, which opened last year.

At a meeting of Henley Town Council on Tuesday, councillors said the group should consider disbanding now that the new hospital is up and running.

Councillor Julian Brookes said any issues could now be dealt with by the Friends of Townlands Hospital.

But Councillor Ian Reissmann, chairman and founder member of the steering group, said he believed it was still important to monitor problems at the site including new parking restrictions and services at the hospital.

It was agreed that the steering group would discuss the matter before a decision is made.