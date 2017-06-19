Disruptive diversion

THE official diversion for the closure of the main road between Henley and Reading will send traffic more than 20 miles in the opposite direction.

The A4155 Henley Road, near the Flowing Spring pub, will be shut for about two months from mid-July while essential repairs take place.

The work is needed after the carriageway collapsed in April due to flooding in recent years.

Officers from Oxfordshire County Council say any diversion has to be on the same class of road as the one that is closed.

This means traffic would go on the A4155 through Caversham, then along the A4074 to Crowmarsh Gifford before going along the A4130 to Henley before rejoining the A4155 or vice-versa.

Councillor David Bartholomew, the county councillor for the area, said local traffic may use other routes but signs would be put up to stop heavy goods vehicles using inappropriate routes.

He said: “I have insisted a highways team drive the route during the first three days of operation to find any problems and sort them out.”

Temporary traffic lights have been in place so that traffic can flow one-way while contractors for the county council assessed the problem.