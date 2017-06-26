Speed trap

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
Monday, 26 June 2017
TWENTY-FIVE drivers were caught speeding in Peppard in just half an hour.
Five of them were caught going over 40mph in the 30mph section of Stoke Row Road.
The speedwatch session was carried out by volunteers working with the police.
All the offenders will receive a warning letter from Thames Valley Police.
26 June 2017
Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been
