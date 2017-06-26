Monday, 26 June 2017

Road problems

PEPPARD councillors have asked for roads in the parish to be repaired.

They have alerted Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, saying there is an unsecured manhole cover in Peppard Hill, a flooding problem on the B481 and overgrown vegetation or trees in Stoke Row Road and Gravel Hill.

South Oxfordshire District Council has been asked to sort out problems with mud on the footpaths and roads on Peppard Hill.

