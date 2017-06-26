Festival awarded £2,000

THREE organisations in Goring have received grants from the parish council.

A total of £2,000 will go to the biennial Gap Festival, which will take place from June 14 to 17 next year.

The council will consider making a further contribution of £4,000 to £6,000 in the next financial year.

Organisers had requested up to £8,000 spread over two years, saying they needed to build up their cash reserves in order to invest in future festivals.

The event might have gone into liquidation after the first one in 2014, which was paid for by the village’s Diamond Jubilee Fund, had it not been for an unexpected VAT refund and exceptionally high sales of refreshments.

Last year’s festival made a surplus, in part because historian and TV presenter Lucy Worsley, whose mother Enid lives in Goring, waived her appearance fee.

The council will give £3,000 to the village’s mobility issues group for a campaign promoting Goring as an accessible tourist destination.

The project, which will include a leaflet, will highlight improvements to the village station and attractions in the area. Great Western Railway will provide another £3,000.

The council will give £250 towards the second biennial Goring and Streatley Food and Drink Festival, which will take place on September 9. The money will go towards set-up costs and visiting chefs’ expenses.