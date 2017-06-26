Work delayed

SUPERFAST broadband for Peppard has been delayed again.

Three-quarters of the parish can already access speeds of up to 24mbps thanks to the installation of fibre optic cable by BT Openreach.

The remainder was expected to be upgraded by September but this has now been put back to February.

Parish council chairman Simon Crouch said: “That other 25 per cent is a very rural area where a lot of people work from home. Some people get only 1mbps.”