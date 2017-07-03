Woodland sale

SONNING Common Parish Council has bought 6.15 hectares of woodland.

It has had an offer accepted for the land, which was listed for £50,000. It can be accessed from Old Copse, Woodlands Road and Bishopswood recreation ground.

The council wants to keep the beech woods as a public amenity as they are used by villagers, especially dog walkers.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said members of the public had expressed an interest in helping to manage the land.