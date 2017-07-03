Woodland sale

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
SONNING Common Parish Council has bought 6.15 hectares of woodland.
It has had an offer accepted for the land, which was listed for £50,000. It can be accessed from Old Copse, Woodlands Road and Bishopswood recreation ground.
The council wants to keep the beech woods as a public amenity as they are used by villagers, especially dog walkers.
Parish clerk Philip Collings said members of the public had expressed an interest in helping to manage the land.
