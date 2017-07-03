£1m tax reclaimed

MORE than £1 million in council tax arrears was recovered last year thanks to enforcement action taken by South Oxfordshire District Council.

The council issued court summonses to more than 2,800 people who had failed to pay their tax.

It was granted liability orders against more than 1,700 of those, meaning it could take enforcement action, including the use of bailiffs, to retrieve the money.

This resulted in more than £507,000 in tax arrears being collected.

The council took committal action against 65 people who still refused to pay and recovered another £325,000. Four people were jailed.

It was also given permission by the courts to impose charging orders on 34 properties and recovered another £190,000.

Jane Murphy, deputy leader of the council, said: “It’s vital that everyone pays their fair share for the services we provide, such as waste and recycling collections.

“Anyone who doesn’t do so puts added pressure on the public purse and effectively cheats all those who do contribute.”

In neighbouring Vale of White Horse district more than £630,000 was recovered.