Monday, 03 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Finn wins

A FINNISH man has become a member of Sonning Common Parish Council.

Mika Rinta-Suksi, of Shiplake Bottom, won a vote among members ahead of Mandy Limbrick, of Ashford Avenue.

Councillor Rinta-Suksi, who has lived in the UK for 18 years and in the village for three, said: “In the next five to 10 years there is quite a lot of change that will be happening. I want to be part of that and help the council to make the right decisions.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33