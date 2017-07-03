A FINNISH man has become a member of Sonning Common Parish Council.

Mika Rinta-Suksi, of Shiplake Bottom, won a vote among members ahead of Mandy Limbrick, of Ashford Avenue.

Councillor Rinta-Suksi, who has lived in the UK for 18 years and in the village for three, said: “In the next five to 10 years there is quite a lot of change that will be happening. I want to be part of that and help the council to make the right decisions.”