Monday, 03 July 2017
A FINNISH man has become a member of Sonning Common Parish Council.
Mika Rinta-Suksi, of Shiplake Bottom, won a vote among members ahead of Mandy Limbrick, of Ashford Avenue.
Councillor Rinta-Suksi, who has lived in the UK for 18 years and in the village for three, said: “In the next five to 10 years there is quite a lot of change that will be happening. I want to be part of that and help the council to make the right decisions.”
