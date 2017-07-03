Hall manager

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
Monday, 03 July 2017
A PROJECT manager will be employed by Henley Town Council to help with improvements to the sound and lighting at the town hall.
The role will include attending meetings, progressing work, quality control, health and safety and staff training.
The project manager will liaise with community users as well as conservation officers as the building is listed.
03 July 2017
