Monday, 03 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hall manager

A PROJECT manager will be employed by Henley Town Council to help with improvements to the sound and lighting at the town hall.

The role will include attending meetings, progressing work, quality control, health and safety and staff training.

The project manager will liaise with community users as well as conservation officers as the building is listed. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33