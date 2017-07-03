New boards

Monday, 03 July 2017

FOUR noticeboards in Henley are to be replaced by the town council.

These are in Northfield End, Wootton Road, Deanfield Avenue and the junction of Peppard Lane and Harpsden Way. A new board will also be installed near the pram walk off Greys Road.

These will be used to display town council information and meeting agendas and could also be used by community organisations.

