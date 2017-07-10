Pavilion may be upgraded

THE sports pavilion in Peppard could be modernised.

The parish council is considering replacing the roof of the building in Stoke Row Road and updating the changing rooms.

The project would take about two years and could cost between £100,000 and £200,000.

Council chairman Simon Crouch said: “The pavilion is now being used by the cricket club and the district council for their Go Active programme. It’s becoming quite busy.

“We are trying to move this forward as quickly as possible. The next step is to form a pavilion options committee to investigate costs.”