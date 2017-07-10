Hotel loses licence to use Lawn

A HOTEL has lost its licence to use a Henley beauty spot to serve food and drink.

Henley Town Council has decided not to renew its agreement with the Red Lion Hotel to lease Red Lion Lawn, which is next door on the riverside and open to the public.

Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton said the area had not been well maintained by the hotel, saying it was only ever tidy when the council’s park services cleaned it.

“I’m not against re-issuing the licence to somebody,” she said. “Maybe it would benefit from a year without anybody using it.

“I know there have been problems and members of the public not feeling very welcome to go down there.”

Councillor Lorraine Hillier agreed, saying: “I loved it when it was just a public space.”

Councillor Sarah Miller said the area had looked awful the last few times she visited it.

Councillor David Nimmo Smith said a problem with antisocial behaviour was one of the reasons the council pursued the lease idea.

“It does not seem to have worked because there are still some illegal things going on,” he said. “I would like to see something there to control it.”

In February vandals ripped benches from their fixings, sprayed graffiti on Henley Bridge and scattered litter everywhere.