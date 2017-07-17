Overgrown trees cut

OVERGROWN trees on a street in Peppard have been cut back.

The parish council complained in November last year to Oxfordshire County Council as the trees were affecting traffic flow on Gravel Hill.

Area steward Keith Stenning confirmed the work had been completed at the end of last month.

Meanwhile, the county council has also cleared the gully on a drain at Bolts Cross junction.

The parish council first reported the problem in May as when it rains heavily there were large puddles around the drain.