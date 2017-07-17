Village to fly the flag

A COUNCILLOR in Peppard wants a flagpole erected in the village.

Valerie Ross says it could be used to fly a Union Flag or other flags to mark certain events.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday she said villages such as Checkendon and Sonning have flagpoles.

She said:“Across the whole village we do not have a single flagpole. It could go outside the sports pavilion [in Stoke Row Road] or the war memorial hall [in Gallowstree Road].

“When I drive to different villages I see them flying outside their village halls, sometimes with a flag to mark whatever is going on that day. It could be for the RNLI or the Queen’s birthday.”

Councillors Tony Rancombe, Simon Crouch and Joe Berger all said they supported the idea and said the council could look into it.