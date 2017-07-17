Monday, 17 July 2017

New waste vehicles

NEW rubbish collection vehicles will be introduced in Henley after breakdowns caused rubbish to be left out in the street.

Last month, the Henley Standard reported that trade waste in blue bin bags was being left out overnight, leading to complaints of bad smells.

South Oxfordshire District Council says the vehicles used to collect rubbish and recycling are more than seven years old and had become unreliable, with some breaking down during collections.

It has now spent £6.5 million on a new fleet for household collections, which will be introduced in the autumn.

The new vehicles, which will be managed by Biffa, will carry out waste, recycling and food recycling collection services for 115,000 households across South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse.

A spokesman for Biffa added: “I’d like to assure residents that we are doing all we can to make collections as scheduled, and apologise to any residents who have been affected by the problems with our vehicles.”

