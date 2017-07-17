Monday, 17 July 2017

NOBODY is to be charged over a crash in which Henley Bridge was damaged during the royal regatta, police have confirmed.

A diesel lorry mounted the pavement and struck the northern balustrade of the grade I listed structure at about 10.30am on the Thursday morning of this year’s rowing event.

One of the stone pillars was knocked into the Thames while another was loosened.

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said the crash was being treated as a “damage-only incident.”

