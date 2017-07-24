Caught on camera

PEOPLE who are dumping trade waste on a rural road in Peppard could be prosecuted.

Police and environmental health officers, from South Oxfordshire District Council, have been monitoring Colliers Lane after several incidents this year.

Parish clerk Joanne Askin told a meeting that cameras were being used in the area to identify fly-tippers.

She added: “There are two potential prosecutions in this location using evidence from CCTV. They also say they found evidence in the rubbish.”

Councillor Tony Rancombe said he had recently reported another incident. He said: “I took a photo of the most recent incident and sent it to them, it was so bad. I rang up and made an official request for it to be picked up.”

Often incidents of fly-tipping are reported to the district council by village cleaner Mark Weston.

He is unable to clean it up himself as the district council searches the rubbish for evidence. If any evidence is removed it could damage any investigaton by the council.