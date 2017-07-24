Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
INSTALLATION of superfast broadband for Peppard has been brought forward.
Better Broadband for Oxfordshire says the area around Kingwood should be connected by December once three cabinets have been installed.
The other three-quarters of the parish already has access to speeds of up to 24mbps
Last month the organisation said the work should be done in February.
Simon Crouch, who chairs Peppard Parish Council, said: “I’m confident it will all be completed by September. They need way leaves to run the cables across certain land and need Scottish and Southern Electricity to provide power.”
24 July 2017
More News:
Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Village centre roads to miss out on ultrafast broadband
VILLAGERS in the centre of Wargrave are set to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say