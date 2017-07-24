Monday, 24 July 2017

Superfast broadband

INSTALLATION of superfast broadband for Peppard has been brought forward.

Better Broadband for Oxfordshire says the area around Kingwood should be connected by December once three cabinets have been installed.

The other three-quarters of the parish already has access to speeds of up to 24mbps

Last month the organisation said the work should be done in February.

Simon Crouch, who chairs Peppard Parish Council, said: “I’m confident it will all be completed by September. They need way leaves to run the cables across certain land and need Scottish and Southern Electricity to provide power.” 

