£1m to fix sunken road

REPAIRS to the road linking Henley and Reading are set to cost more than £1 million.

Oxfordshire County Council has budgeted £1.04 million to fix a section of the A4155 Henley Road, near the Flowing Spring pub, which has subsided on one side.

Councillor David Bartholomew, the authority’s member for finance, said the steel piling to be installed would last for decades.

He said: “These are very, very significant repairs. In simple terms, the road is falling away so it has got to be reinforced to a very high degree. I believe in that area there are underground streams which make it less stable.”

Cllr Bartholomew, who is also ward member for the area, said preliminary work would be done next month with a full closure of the road for about two months from September.

A detailed announcement would be made next week.

Highways officers had hoped the work could start at the beginning of August but it has been delayed after a request from Reading Borough Council for the road to be kept open for the Reading Festival from August 25 to 27.

Cllr Bartholomew said: “We are going to do some preliminary work with a traffic lights system then after the festival the road will be completely closed for about two months.

“This is really serious work and not something where we want to repair it then come back in a few years. It’s heavy grade work that will last for the foreseeable future.”

Earlier this year the carriageway sank following flooding in previous years. There have been traffic lights on the road since April, enabling one lane to stay open.

When the work takes place traffic will be diverted along the same class of road.

This means the official diversion will go on the A4155 through Caversham, then along the A4074 to Crowmarsh Gifford before going along the A4130 to Henley and the rejoining the A4155 and vice-versa.