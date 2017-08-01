New cashless parking machines arrive

NEW pay and display machines will be installed in car parks in South Oxfordshire during August.

Drivers will be able to pay by credit and debit card or use coins, including the new £1. The machines will also take payment by mobile phone via the Connect Cashless system.

To use them you will need to insert your vehicle registration on the key pad when paying to park.

The machines are cheaper and easier to maintain than the current stock and are powered by solar panels.

Councillor David Nimmo-Smith, cabinet member for corporate services contracts at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “The new machines introduce debit/credit card payments to our car parks for the first time, which will be a great help for those who don’t like to carry change around.

“Using solar panels means we’re making another small contribution to reducing the environmental impact of the council.”

The district council runs pay and display car parks in King’s Road, Greys Road and Southfields, off Goodall Close, in Henley and Wheel Orchard, off Station Road, in Goring.

Last week, the Henley Standard reported that Oxfordshire County Council was replacing its pay and display machines in Henley this month.

The highways authority is replacing 120 of its machines across the county to allow drivers to pay with card at a cost of £350,000.

It said that having fewer machines that hold cash will reduce overheads and improve security.